BMW Accidentally Reveals The Facelifted 2022 X3 Ahead Of Schedule

An image that reportedly gives us an early glimpse at the new X3 facelift was spotted online. The shot was captured somewhat embarrassingly from BMW’s official Spanish website (BMW.es) and provides a good look at the side portion of the new car, along with a hint of the front and rear.

Up front, the most apparent and visible element that has undergone change are the angular headlights that appear to take after the 4-Series. The daytime-running “halos” are less circular and more pointed, but the overall appearance looks very much in line with BMW’s current design direction.


