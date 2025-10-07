BMW Aims For Zero Defects For It's EV Battery Packs

Electric vehicle batteries rarely fail, but when they do, they’re extremely costly to replace. It’s one of the reasons why some people steer clear of EVs, but BMW wants to bring some peace of mind to those who are considering the automaker’s soon-to-be-launched Neue Klasse EVs.

That’s the German marque’s latest generation of battery-powered cars, which will kick off later this year with the iX3 crossover, followed by the larger iX5 and iX7, as well as an all-electric equivalent to the 3 Series sedan.