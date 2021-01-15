BMW And Audi Both Abandon Subscription Service Programs

Subscription programs have not become financially viable for the dealer, manufacturer or consumer, BMW National Dealer Forum Chairman David Sloane said.

“It’s been difficult for automakers to figure out subscription fleet sizes and product mix,” Sloane said. “It’s important manufacturers test these different business models, but it’s also good that, when they don’t work, they acknowledge that.”

Automakers have had mixed success with vehicle subscriptions. Some programs have struggled to attract enough people who want to pay for the convenience. Others have found customers but struggled to turn a profit.