BMW And McLaren Gaze Into Each Other's Eyes And Decide To Build An Electric Supercar And Crossover Together

BMW and McLaren are said to be embarking on an ambitious joint project that could see them launch an electric supercar and a high-performance electric crossover. Reports about BMW and McLaren rekindling their relationship have been swirling for many years now and at one point, it was suggested that BMW might buy McLaren Automotive. Now it is understood that a partnership between the two carmakers could see McLaren launch an electric supercar to rival the likes of the future electric R model from Audi and two electric sports cars from Mercedes-AMG. Meanwhile, BMW could launch an electric crossover acting as its performance flagship.



Read Article