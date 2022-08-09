BMW And Mini To Begin Wearing Vegan Interiors

With a range of newly developed materials, BMW hopes to reduce the emissions created in the production of its traditionally leather surfaces by 85 percent.

Cow hide, for all its luxurious and hard-wearing nature, is far from green as cows produce lots of methane gas. Making matters even worse, is that rainforests are sometimes cut down to give cows land to live on.

BMW says 80 percent of emissions produced in the preparation of leather for its vehicles comes from methane emitted by cows. That compares to the 20 percent created during tanning and processing, so BMW is looking to cut cows out of the picture.