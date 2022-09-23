BMW Answer Mercedes AMG C63 With A New M3 CS In 2024

BMW is readying a lightweight M3 CS as the four-door sibling of the M4 CSL, and our spy photographers were able to capture it testing out on track. The car’s chief rival will most likely be the recently unveiled Mercedes-AMG C63 S, so this hot M3 will need to be quite the special vehicle to take it on. Styling-wise, the upcoming M3 CS will get all the aesthetic upgrades the M4 CSL got, which include a new front fascia, a more aggressive aero kit, and new wheel designs. There’s also the possibility of an integrated rear ducktail spoiler and new OLED taillights, but this particular test car doesn’t seem to be sporting either of those.



