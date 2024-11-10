BMW Approves Stylish Skytop Concept For Production

Earlier this year we saw BMW bring its stunning Skytop Concept to the Concorso di Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. Now that same stylish creation is set to lose its concept car status because the BMW Skytop is being put into production. The Skytop will be limited to just 50 units - just like the BMW 3.0 CSL that was revealed in 2022 to mark the 50th birthday of BMW’s M division. An elegant convertible, the Skytop celebrates a history of iconic roadsters from BMW, with the 507 and Z8 singled out in particular by the German brand as inspiration. Rather than design a completely new base for the Skytop, the concept was actually based on the existing BMW 8 Series, clothed in a bespoke body with a targa-like semi-open cockpit. This also means it runs a purely combustion powertrain, and even includes a few throwbacks to previous BMW models thanks to the use of a joystick gear selector, rather than the toggle switch fitted to most of its new models.



