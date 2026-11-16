BMW Asks That 720,000 Vehicles Be Parked For Fire Risk From Failing Water Pumps

BMW is recalling a massive 720,796 vehicles in the United States market for water pump connectors that may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. Even though lab tests found embrittlement and cracks in the electrical connector's material, the Bavarian automaker still hasn't identified the root cause.

26V733 is what the federal watchdog calls this campaign, which also comes with a "park outside" advisory due to the fire risk. Customers are urged to park away from buildings and other vehicles until dealers complete the repair.