BMW Banks On It's High End Electric Vehicle Sales To Grow In 2024

Plenty of automakers are freaking out right now about the slowdown in EV sales, but BMW isn’t one of them. While some rivals are delaying the introduction of new electric models and revising sales estimates downwards for existing ones, BMW thinks its high-end EVs will play a major role in helping the group make bank during 2024. BMW predicts that overall sales will climb slightly this year and expects its most expensive models, including its EVs, to do some of the heavy lifting. That contrasts with the view from BMW’s big rival, Mercedes, which says this year’s EV and PHEV sales are unlikely to change from 2023’s numbers.



