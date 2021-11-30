BMW Begins Customer Deliveries Of The i4 Three Months Ahead Of Schedule

Just over a month after the first production BMW i4 rolled off the assembly line in Munich, the first vehicles have been delivered to customers. Deliveries commenced three months earlier than initially planned, while the company is also readying the first iX SUVs for handover in about a week. Together with the iX, the i4 signals a new age for BMW and a soft reboot of the “i” electric brand after the toe-in-the-water exercise of the i3 and i8. BMW has upgraded its assembly line in Munich for a long-term shift towards EVs, with fully-electric versions of the 7-Series, the X1, and the-5 Series set to enter production. By 2030, BMW expects over 50 percent of its global sales to be accounted for by EVs.



Read Article