BMW Begins Production Of Neue Klasse Electric Motors

It shouldn't be all that long now until German carmaker BMW releases what it believes will be a revolution in the field of electric vehicles, the so-called Neue Klasse. Expected to roll off the lines at the Debrecen plant in Hungary in the form of the iX3 SUV, the family should then take the world by storm and make BMW a leader in this segment. To get ready for what's coming, the carmaker announced at the beginning of August the start of production for the electric powertrains (electric engines, BMW calls them) at one of its most important facilities, the one in Steyr, Austria.



