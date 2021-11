A plethora of new BMW models are now being produced without touchscreens because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

In a post made to the Bimmerfest forum, a user revealed that BMW started to build models without touchscreens last week. Impacted models include the 3-Series, 4-Series Coupe and Convertible, 4-Series Gran Coupe, Z4, and all versions of the current X5, X6, and X7.