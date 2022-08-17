BMW Begins Testing A New i4 With 4 Electric Motors

The fastest BMW i4 you can currently buy is the M50, with a whopping 537bhp and 795Nm produced by two electric motors. It only went on sale this year but BMW is already looking at a more extreme four-motor version and this is our first look at it. 2022 is BMW M’s 50th anniversary and the company has been celebrating by launching hot new variants of both of its internal-combustion engined M cars (like the long-awaited M3 Touring and M4 CSL) and electric cars (like the i4 M50 and iX M60). What we weren’t expecting was an faster model sitting above the i4 M50.



Read Article