BMW Begins Testing Solid State Batteries In i7 Prototype

The reality of solid-state batteries in electric vehicles is getting ever closer, with BMW confirming that it’s started real-world testing for this game-changing technology. Developed with the firm’s technical partner Solid Power, the new cells in an otherwise unassuming i7 are on the cusp of delivering both more energy and less weight than regular battery packs in BMW’s future EVs.

The prototype integrates Solid Power’s latest all-solid-state-battery (ASSB) cells into BMW’s existing battery pack architecture. The cells themselves have a higher energy density than existing tech, and offer more range without the weight penalty of simply adding more battery cells.