BMW Blows The Dust Off Range Extending Technology And Reintroduces On The 2026 X5

BMW is preparing to reintroduce a range-extender (REx) drivetrain to its line-up as part of a renewed push to offer pure-electric driving without the constraints of charging infrastructure – and its first REx model will be the upcoming sixth-generation X5. Engineering work is claimed to be already well under way in partnership with long-time component supplier ZF and high-ranking BMW sources say the decision to revisit the range-boosting technology comes as global sales of REx models are gaining strong momentum – particularly in China, BMW’s largest market by sales volume.



Read Article