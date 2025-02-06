BMW Boss Blame They Are Too Busy To Worry About A New Supercar Model

Just one month ago, a BMW executive kept the flame of hope for a new halo supercar alive, telling the world that we could trust that the company was working in the background to realize such a vehicle—we’d just have to wait for “the right time.” It was one of those bare-minimum corporate responses in a way, because the company makes no commitments and keeps fans relatively satisfied by simply saying that it wants the same thing they do. Unfortunately, it also left the door open for someone like M CEO Frank van Meel to come in and burst some bubbles, which is what happened last weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, where the new Concept Speedtop debuted. “We don’t want to lose focus on our high-performance cars because we do a super sports car,” van Meel was quoted during a panel organized by BMW Blog. “I must be honest; we are always dreaming about it. And maybe some day we find the right window of opportunity where we have the capacity to work on a car like that. And also, the company, BMW Group, says: ‘OK, go for it.’ We never give up, I can promise you that, but actually, it’s not here yet.”



