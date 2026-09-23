BMW Boss Says Chinese Car Pricing Is Too Cheap - Or Should It Be Ours Cars Are Too Expensive?

BMW’s new CEO is raising concerns about the pricing of Chinese cars in Europe, arguing that some models are being sold at prices that don’t make business sense. Milan Nedeljkovic stopped short of calling for higher tariffs, though, instead backing a negotiated solution with China to address what he sees as a distortion of competition. In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Nedeljkovic was asked whether Chinese automakers are selling cars in Europe at dumping prices. His answer was notably careful, but the message was clear.



Read Article