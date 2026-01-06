BMW Brings The New iX3 To CES To Show Off Their Intelligent Personal Assistant With Alexa+ Technology

BMW brought the new iX3 to Las Vegas to show off its innovative technology for the first time. The Neue Klasse model will feature the AI-powered BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, along with Alexa+ technology, as well as the new Heart of Joy, which is what the name implies: the heart of the vehicle.

