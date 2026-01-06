BMW Brings The New iX3 To CES To Show Off Their Intelligent Personal Assistant With Alexa+ Technology

Agent009 submitted on 1/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:25:56 AM

Views : 422 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW brought the new iX3 to Las Vegas to show off its innovative technology for the first time. The Neue Klasse model will feature the AI-powered BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, along with Alexa+ technology, as well as the new Heart of Joy, which is what the name implies: the heart of the vehicle.
 
The all-new BMW iX3 takes center stage at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. A year after debuting the BMW Panoramic iDrive with BMW Operating System X, BMW has a new ace up its sleeve, and that is the next-gen AI-powered BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant Amazon Alexa+.


Read Article


BMW Brings The New iX3 To CES To Show Off Their Intelligent Personal Assistant With Alexa+ Technology

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)