BMW Built The M5 As A Race Car That Owners Don't Take To The Track

Being a purebred M car, the BMW M5 needs to perform well on a race track. During our first test of a prototype back in June, we can say for sure that it does, despite its incredibly high curb weight. But most owners won't ever experience an M5 at its limits on a closed course, according to BMW.
 
"For M5 customers, we know that there is a very small percentage of people who only drive the circuit once," M5 product manager Daniela Schmid told Romanian magazine Autocritica. "Constantly… I'd say hardly anyone does."


