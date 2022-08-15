BMW CEO Discusses Their First Electric M3

BMW's Oliver Zipse pulls no punches when it comes to the fast-approaching electric era. While he believes an ICE ban would be premature, the outspoken CEO has said the company will cater to everyone's needs. This is evidenced by a vast lineup, comprised of combustion-engined vehicles, PHEVs, and EVs. There's even a hydrogen-powered SUV waiting in the wings. But what about M cars? Well, according to BMW M CEO Frank van Meel, electrified M cars are coming. He told Autocar that the iconic M3 may head down the battery-powered route. "Maybe it will go electric - but if it does, it will always be an M3. Whatever the powertrain, you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars," he said.



