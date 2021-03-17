BMW CEO Says BMW Isn't Turning It's Back On Internal Combustion Engine Power Like Audi Has

Yesterday Audi announced that it will stop developing new internal combustion engines, only updating the ones it currently has to offer. This is a move to invest more resources into electrifying the brand, but it seems like not all German car companies are on the same page. In a tweet by auto journalist Phil LeBeau, BMW's CEO Oliver Zipse is cited as saying the brand has no plans to stop developing internal combustion engines because "demand for ICE vehicles will remain robust for many years to come." That's good news if you're not so hot on battery power.



