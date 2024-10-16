BMW CEO Says EU Must Cancel 2035 Ban On ICE Vehicles

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said during this year’s Paris Motor Show that the European Union must cancel the upcoming 2035 ban on vehicles that emit carbon dioxide. In doing so, the German automaker’s chief added fuel to the fire that has been slowly burning in the EU ever since the Bloc approved its emission-cutting regulation last year. The plan, which went into effect in April 2023, imposed a fleet-wide carbon dioxide emissions limit of 95 grams of CO2/kilometer for new cars sold in the EU this year, while vans must not exceed 147 g CO2/km–values extracted from the outdated NEDC testing procedure. From 2025 to 2030, new cars must slot below 93.5 g CO2/km while the limit for vans goes up to 153.9 g CO2/km–but on the newer and stricter WLTP testing. However, the limits will get stricter after 2030, and from 2035, all new cars and vans sold in the EU must be emissions-free.



