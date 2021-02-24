BMW CEO Throws Shade On Tesla's Growth Rate - Says Industry Will Eventually Catch Up

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse noted in one of the recent conferences that the automotive industry is moving into EVs "big time" and that it won't be easy for Tesla to maintain its growth rate.

Let's recall that Tesla sold almost 500,000 electric cars in 2020 (up 36% year-over-year) and set a general target to grow at 50% a year (on average), more than that in 2021.

BMW, on the other hand, sold 192,646 plug-in cars (mostly plug-in hybrids), which is (31.8% increase year-over-year) and 8.3% of the total volume of 2.32 million (down 8.4%).