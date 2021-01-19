BMW CONFIRMS An Electrified M Car This Year

BMW’s announcement about coming out with an electrified M car later this year is hiding in plain sight in the press release about the M division’s great sales results in 2020. It’s a disclosure some of us saw coming considering the Bavarians indirectly shared the news last December. In a marketing film shot in the fictional “M Town,” the one-off E92 M3 pickup makes a brief appearance with a side decal saying “26 2021.”

That was likely a subtle hint at the date when the car will be officially presented – week 26 of 2021. In other words, the wraps should come off at any point between June 28 and July 4. The new press release doesn’t reveal the car’s identity, with BMW only saying “M GmbH will be presenting an electrically powered performance automobile for the first time.”