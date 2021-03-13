BMW CSL REVIVAL? Munich HINTS Special 'Birthday Presents' Coming In 2022?

BMW M executives have hinted the German firm has plans to roll out at least one special-edition, motorsport-inspired model in 2022.



Responding to a question from CARmag.co.za during an online roundtable event, Hagen Franke, product manager for the new M3 and M4, suggested there was certainly “room” for such a model.



“There seems to be room for giving customers kind of half of that feeling for road-legal cars,” Franke said, after talking in-depth about the latest M4 GT3 customer race car.



Martin Schleypen, spokesperson for BMW M, hinted the special model would make its debut as part of the firm’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2022.



“Next year, in 2022, BMW M turns fifty years old. And maybe there will be one or the other birthday present we will give to you or ourselves,” Schleypen said.



We say BMW better start making some DESPERATE moves or there won't be many MORE M Birthdays to celebrate. Do you AGREE with us?







View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW43__ (@bmw43__)



