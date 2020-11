It’s safe to assume that BMW was expecting some negative feedback when they revealed the controversial iX but the carmaker’s decision to base their marketing campaign, called “What’s your reason not to change?”, on these criticisms is one bold move, to put it politely.

The German carmaker went as far as using the “Ok Boomer” catchphrase, and meme that went viral in 2019, on its official Twitter account as part of its marketing campaign for the 2022 iX electric SUV.