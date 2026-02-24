BMW Cancels Level 3 Autonomous Driving Leaving Questions About Self Driving

Due to premiere in April 2026 for the 2027 model year, the facelifted 7 Series will allegedly drop its most interesting feature. As per Automobilwoche, the folks at BMW intend to discontinue Personal Pilot L3 in favor of a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system.

This move wouldn't be surprising, not after Mercedes-Benz announced that it would remove its Level 3 suite from the S-Class and the poorly selling EQS. Low customer demand, high development and hardware costs, legal concerns, and the restrictive operational domain are the primary reasons for Merc's discontinuation of Drive Pilot.



A lesser system called MB. Drive Assist Pro replaces it with Level 2+ functionalities. Downgrading to Level 2 means that it's an eyes-on system that must be constantly supervised by the driver. By comparison, Level 3 systems require the driver to step in whenever needed. In theory, Level 4 and Level 5 suites don't require manual overriding.