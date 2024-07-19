BMW Cancels Next Generation X3 M

Last month, the X3 entered its fourth generation with the G45. Available with four- and six-cylinder lumps, the premium utility vehicle can go as high as M50 xDrive for model year 2025.

Rather than a true M version, this fellow is a member of the M Performance family. This position becomes evident once you pop the hood to reveal the B58 single-turbo sixer with mild-hybrid assistance, a combo that provides a total system output of 393 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) from only 1,800 revolutions per minute.

Seriously impressive numbers for a go-faster utility vehicle that weighs 4,535 pounds (2,057 kilograms) in the US market, and even more so if BMW's 4.4-second estimate to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) can be matched on your usual public road rather than a sticky drag strip. However, those figures don't hold a candle to what BMW says the outgoing X3 M is capable of doing with its M division-specific powerplant.