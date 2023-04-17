BMW Caught Testing New M3 CS Touring Wagon At Nurburgring

Dubbed the BMW M3 CS Touring, in all likelihood, it will follow in the footsteps of the M3 CS, in turn, a more practical version of the M4 CSL. The upcoming Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate rival from the Munich auto marque was recently taken to the Nurburgring for some hot laps, and our spy photographers were there to immortalize it. The only similarity with the M3 CS Sedan is the front lip with side blades wrapped in camouflage. However, look for a new grille, too, yellow DRLs in the headlamps, fatter side skirts, a tweaked diffuser, and maybe a spoiler on the tailgate, right below the rear windscreen. The M Division's anniversary logo decorates the prototype at both ends, and the wheels appear identical to those on the regular M3 Touring.



