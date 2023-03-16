BMW Claims BEVs Will Be 15% Of It's Sales This Year

BMW Group expects BEVs and high-end models such as the 7 Series, the X7 and Rolls-Royce lineup to be the main growth drivers in 2023. At the BMW Group Annual Conference 2023 on March 15, the automaker said it forecasts battery-electric vehicles to grow in the high double-digit percentage range, which means BEV sales will almost double this year. Last year, BMW Group more than doubled its BEV sales to over 215,000 units, delivering more fully electric vehicles to customers than its direct European competitors, specifically Mercedes-Benz and Audi, and "significantly more than the majority of Asian and US new entry players" – excluding Tesla, obviously.



