BMW Claims EVs Are A Dead End - Do You Agree?

BMW has been criticized in the past for being too slow to develop compelling EVs and was also one of the few major automakers that did not commit to a firm date when it would be selling nothing but EVs. Now, as some of its rivals back away from their EV-only pledges, Munich’s more cautious approach seems to be paying off. The German brand has long believed that a wide range of powertrain technologies is needed, and during its annual meeting last week, boss Oliver Zipse doubled down on this approach. As such, BMW will continue to build and sell petrol, diesel, hybrid, and also hydrogen vehicles alongside the slew of new EVs it already has in the works.



Read Article