BMW Claims First Electric M Will Be Unlike Anything You Have Ever Seen

A few short years ago, the idea of an all-electric car from the BMW M brand sounded like sacrilege, but such a car is in the works, and based on statements made by the M division’s boss, it will be extraordinary.

BMW has been working on a powerful, quad-motor setup for quite some time and is expected to launch its first Neue Klasse-based performance sedan in 2026 or 2027. It will be sold alongside the combustion-powered M3 and M boss Frank van Meel has said the powertrain is good for as much as 1,341 hp (1,000 kW) or one Megawatt of power.