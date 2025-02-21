BMW Claims New Neue Klasse Platform Will Allow It To Make Affordable EVs

New electric powertrain technology will allow the BMW Group to launch electric cars at a cheaper price while offering more range and better efficiency than today's cars, the firm has claimed.

The Munich company has been working on an entirely new electric vehicle architecture, which will start to be rolled out with its forthcoming line of Neue Klasse models. Now labelled ‘Gen6’, the platform will first be used for the next BMW iX3, which will be unveiled in September and was previewed with the Vision Neue Klasse SUV concept.

The 800V platform is claimed by BMW to be a “quantum leap forward” in terms of technology compared with today’s offerings.