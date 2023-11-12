BMW Claims Solid State EV Batteries Are A Pipedream Until Next Decade

BMW is making significant progress in the field of solid-state batteries for next-generation electric vehicles, but despite the automaker's best efforts, they won't arrive before 2030. This echoes recent news from Toyota, which will begin producing the advanced cells by 2027 but will not be able to scale production until much later.



This confirmation comes from Kurt Vandeputte, manager of BMW's Battery Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC), during a media presentation reported by BMWBlog.



"We won't see a solid-state production series BMW before 2030," Vandeputte said.





