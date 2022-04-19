BMW Claims Tesla's EV Dominance Will Be Over Soon

BMW has ambitious plans for electric vehicles, projecting that at least one of every two sales by 2030 will be fully electric.

As its sales grow, the German automaker intends to challenge Tesla's dominance of the US electric vehicle market. As a reminder, Tesla ended the Bavarian company's reign over the US luxury car market last year.

This year, BMW aims to sell 200,000 EVs globally, doubling last year's deliveries. While that's still far from Tesla's more than 930,000 sales in 2021 and likely 1 million+ sales in 2022, BMW executives appear confident that Tesla will lose its competitive advantage.