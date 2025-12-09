BMW Closed The Door On A More Powerful Supra

BMW and Toyota certainly took the world by surprise when the two automakers announced the joint development of the BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra back in 2018. The collaboration ended up delivering two well-received performance vehicles that captured many enthusiasts' hearts. Toyota announced a Supra Final Edition earlier this year; in Europe it gets a small tune good for 429 horsepower, but a new report indicates Toyota wanted to push it even further with a totally different engine. Apparently, BMW shut the door on that plan.



