BMW Concept 7 Protection Model Target Is Meant To Protect You From Handguns Not Grenades

BMW models like the 7 Series Protection and X5 Protection VR6 are designed to safely cocoon occupants from even the most serious of outside threats, including grenade blasts. However, if you're a high-profile individual and only expect to deal with guns being fired at you, these models are a little overkill. That's where the new BMW Concept 7 Protection comes in. From the outside, the Concept 7 Protection looks like any regular 7 Series, and that's the point. It's designed to be more discreet than BMW's more heavily armored models, making it ideal for private and corporate customers. Even more important than its subtle looks, it's said to retain the same handling characteristics as a normal 7 Series.



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