BMW Confirms M5 Touring Is US Bound After All

We’ve been saying it for a couple of years, but of course, it’s not official until BMW says so. Nonetheless, here is the confirmation: the BMW M5 Touring is coming to the United States. BMW Head of Design Domagoj Dukec has allegedly confirmed the news at a press event in Portugal for Guide Auto Web. According to the media outlet, both the BMW M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99) will cross the ocean this year. Of course, the head designer hasn’t shared the reveal dates. The M5 Sedan will likely be unveiled first this summer, followed a couple of months later by the M5 Touring.









