BMW Confirms New M4 CS For 2024

BMW has confirmed it will introduce a new M4 CS in 2024. Speaking at the launch of the i5 M60 XDrive, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel outlined the product strategy for the firm’s performance brand, which will include mid-life facelifts for the M3 saloon and M4 coupe, the introduction of a new V8 hybrid-powered M5 saloon and Touring and a new M4 CS.

The latest BMW M CS model will build on the upgrades introduced on the M3 CS saloon earlier this year and follow in the tyre tracks of the eCoty-winning M2 and M5 CS models. Chassis changes will see new axle kinematics, revised camber settings, new auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars. Pirelli’s P Zero Corsa tyre will also be fitted.