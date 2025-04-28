BMW Confuses Everyone When It Says The "Joy Of Driving" Will Continue Even In Autonomous Mode

BMW has promised the “joy of driving” will never go away and it will continue to invest in dynamic “fun and capability” in future models, in parallel to the development of advanced self-driving technologies.
 
The company was at the Shanghai motor show in China last week to show off its outlandish Vision Driving Experience prototype - a quad-motor super-saloon concept that showcases the capabilities of the new ‘Heart of Joy’ power management system that will be used in its upcoming electric cars.


