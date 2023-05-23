BMW Considers Production Run Of Z4 Coupe Concept

BMW took the motoring world by surprise with the introduction of the Concept Touring Coupe at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este over the weekend. A true modern-day clown shoe car, it is an obvious throwback to the Z3 M Coupe, though the Munich marque hasn't mentioned this model at all. Instead, they spoke about the 1940 Mille Miglia winner, the 328 Touring Coupe, and the 1970s 02 Series Touring. Wherever their inspiration for the Concept Touring Coupe came from, it doesn't really matter. What matters is that there is a slight chance for it to hit production. It won't become a second body style of the latest-gen Z4, on which it builds, as it would be offered in limited numbers if enough customers express interest in it.



