BMW Dealer Says It Has The Last BMW M4 GTS Produced - Wants $499,900 For It

The BMW XM was just revealed in concept form, and it's disgusting. This writer has been a BMW fan since before he could walk, but some sins are unforgivable. It's not a rare sentiment either, and many owners of older BMW M machines are reconsidering upgrading as they usually would around this time of the year.



Everyone is concerned that future Bimmers will be even uglier, so holding on to those that aren't blatantly offensive might make sense as a future investment. However, some are trying to push that timeline forward by asking supercar money for cars that would have cost up to five times less just a few months ago. A case in point is the Florida dealer we're shining a light on today, where you'll find a 2016 BMW M4 GTS selling for a whopping $499,900.



