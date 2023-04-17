BMW Dealers Are Discounting The New XM By Up To $10,000 To Make A Sale

BMW may be hoping to win over more fans to the M-Car fold with its latest introduction of the XM Label Red, the division’s most powerful road car to date. However, the regular XM may not have been fairing too well, with users online speculating that poor demand has resulted in the company offering an impromptu fire sale of its performance SUV. According to a forum member of Bimmerpost, a BMW dealer in the southern states is offering XMs with a sizeable discount of $10,000. This flies in the face of two things. One: the presumption that big, powerful SUVs are the latest cash cows of the automotive industry. Two: that unscrupulous dealers are always out to maximize markups on new performance cars.



