BMW Dealerships To Display Lesss Cars And Become More Like Luxury Lounges

BMW will look to update the interiors of its dealerships throughout the United States and wants to make them feel more like a hospitality suite than a traditional showroom.

 

The automaker’s new Retail Next design concept will debut in the U.S. in July and is being led by BMW of North America sales boss Shaun Bugbee. Approximately 25 dealerships are already in the early planning to update their showrooms to the new design while nearly a third of the company’s 350 U.S. stores will renovate their spaces in the coming years.



