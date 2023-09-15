BMW Defends It's Data Privacy By Saying Drivers Can Opt Out Of Collection And Accept Reduced Functionality

Last week, the Mozilla Foundation widened many eyes when it revealed that almost every modern car is a "privacy nightmare on wheels." Mozilla's findings illustrated how car manufacturers are permitted to collect huge amounts of their customers' private information, even including "sexual orientation" and "sexual activity" data. BMW North America saw Mozilla's report and decided to defend itself with a recent statement. According to BMW NA, there are five supposed inaccuracies in Mozilla's report that required clarification. Mainly, however, BMW NA stressed that customers have the choice to opt out of certain data acquisition.



Read Article