BMW Design Boss Proclaims Design Isn't About Being Pretty Or Ugly, Defends 4-Series - Care To Set Him Straight?

BMW head of design Domagoj Dukec dreamed of being a car designer from age 13 but he probably couldn’t have imagined the criticism he would receive following the launch of the new 4-Series which he designed. From the moment it was launched, the new 4-Series has been the subject of fierce criticism and even though BMW continues to defend its current design language, many pundits believe BMW has entered into an unfortunate new era of design akin to the infamous Chris Bangle days. According to Dukec, however, everything has been blown out of proportion.



