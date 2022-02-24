BMW Determined To Make The New i7 Their Most Luxurious Model Ever

The upcoming BMW i7 sedan is shaping up to be a truly special car. The Bavarian brand isn't messing about, putting the battery-powered luxury limousine through a series of challenging assessments, battling boiling temperatures in warm weather testing, and facing torturously icy climates near the arctic circle. This is, of course, to determine whether the electrified version of the 7 Series can cut it in an array of extreme situations.

Its latest test, however, focuses on a different (but still important) aspect of the luxury sedan; refinement and on-road mannerisms. In order to ensure occupants enjoy a peaceful and harmonious experience, the i7 has been subjected to BMW's extensive acoustic testing. This, says the brand, is done in order to determine which noises can be kept away from passengers, with numerous noise sources being taken into account.