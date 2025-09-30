BMW Development Board Member Claims a New Z4 Is Possible

The current BMW Z4 is nearing the end of its production run, with a scheduled stop in the first half of 2026, meaning the two-seat roadster will not receive BMW’s Neue Klasse treatment. The only way to see a Neue Klasse-styled Z4 is through independent designers (depicted here), but for now, that remains a digital exercise. BMW has not announced a successor, yet the brand has not ruled out a return to a sports car format in the electric era. Australia’s Drive recently asked BMW development board member Joachim Post whether the Neue Klasse platform could underpin a sports car. Post confirmed it was "feasible," explaining that the company’s modular approach allows different body styles and performance levels to share core components. While this was far from a product confirmation, it was also not a denial, keeping a door open that many assumed was closed.



