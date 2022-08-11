BMW Downsizes California Design Group Headquarters To Meet New Work Life Balance

BMW Group has moved the U.S. headquarters of its design studio to Santa Monica, Calif. Designworks had been based in Newbury Park, about an hour’s drive northwest, since 1988. It has additional outposts in Munich and Shanghai.



The news comes as the innovation office for the automotive group celebrates the 50-year mark since Chuck Pelly founded it as DesignworksUSA in 1972. Pelly’s consultancy became a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW in 1995. It designs things for many clients, including a futuristic camper concept for North Face, business class cabins for EVA Air and the livery of David Letterman’s new hybrid BMW race car.



