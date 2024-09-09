BMW Driver In Switzerland Fined $128,000 For Tailgating

Tailgating isn’t just illegal but it’s also downright dangerous. Getting caught tailgating has also proven to be eye-wateringly expensive for a driver in Switzerland, who was recently slapped with a fine of more than $128,000. Police state that in March 2023, the 58-year-old driver of a BMW 540d was spotted on the A1 highway near Zurich driving at speeds of up to 74 mph while being just 26-40 feet behind the car in front of him. In most places, an offense like this may attract a fine of a few hundred dollars, but in Switzerland, traffic violations like this are calculated based on an individual’s income.



